Sanford and Son spinoff - Fred and Lamont had moved to Arizona and they sold their property to Phil Wheeler. Phil now lives in the Sanfords' old house with his two teenage children, Angie and Nat. The primary setting of the series, however, was the rooming house next door which Fred named "The Sanford Arms". Most of the recurring characters from the original series also starred in this series. Grady was now married to his girlfriend Dolly. Bubba now worked at the Sanford Arms as a bellboy and a maintenance man. Aunt Esther was left in charge helping Phil and collecting the mortgage payments. Rounding out the cast of characters was Phil's girlfriend, Jeannie.