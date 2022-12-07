The Sarah Jane Adventures

Not Available

"I saw amazing things, out there in space. But there is strangeness to be found wherever you turn. Life on Earth can be an adventure too... you just need to know where to look!" Ms. Sarah Jane Smith is back in action, discovering alien plots to take over the world, or simply helping a lost one get home... Sarah Jane and her new friend Maria Jackson, and her newly (and genetically grown) adopted son Luke Smith have no problem taking on any challenge!