The Sarah Silverman Program is a musical/comedy that journeys into the world of Sarah Silverman where daily life is anything but routine. Silverman plays a character named Sarah Silverman and is joined by her real-life sister Laura Silverman who plays the character of Laura. Rounding out the cast of characters are the geeky gay neighbors Steve (Steve Agee) and Brian (Brian Posehn), and Officer Jay (Jay Johnston).