THE SAVAGE EYE is a satirical and often surreal examination of subjects close to the hearts of the Irish people. It takes the form of a fake anthropological documentary as if made by British television. However the series in fact is a scripted comedy show, and sketches will be performed by a number of well known Irish actors and comedians, including David McSavage, Declan Rooney, Pat McDonnell, Eleanor Tiernan, John Colleary, Sonya Kelly and Fred Cooke!