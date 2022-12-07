Not Available

The Save-Ums live in a fantastical universe made up of deep sea worlds and remote islands. They keep watch over the universe from the headquarters at Save-Ums Central and rescue those in need of help. Working as a team using each other's strengths, the Save-Ums ensure that they get the best results and teach valuable lessons along the way. Join Noodle, Ka-Chung, Jazzi, Foo, Custard, and B.B. Jammies as they save the day! The Save Ums are cute, small and always ready for action. They are tiny superheroes who prove that you don't have to be big to pack a punch. They are always on the lookout for the opportunity to save the day and are dedicated to helping all creatures.