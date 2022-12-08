The Scandal

Not Available

The person whom I called father all my life is actually my kidnapper! He took me away from my real parents. One terrible act will lead to another. Even if you get revenge, the repercussions of that will linger. Thus, this TV miniseries does not cover the act of revenge. Rather, it peers into the lives of the people intertwined by their ugly past and how they deal with it. An act that I believed right could be perceived as evil by the receiving end of it. What goes around comes around with an unexpected twist. Instead of causing harm in a flash of rage, it would be better if we could channel our anger into a more productive way that can foster a truce.