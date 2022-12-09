THE SCARLET NIGHT

Not Available

Cindy the most popular trangender show girl of Plern Pimarn, is hated by everyone due to her being mean and arrogant. Especially by Koki, a junior show girl who needs to beat her. Praewa the owner of Plern Pimarn knows about Cindy but she doesn't do anything about her because Cindy can earn the most income. One day, she mysteriously dies during a performance. Everybody is shocked by this but no one can know that Cindy's spirit is still here for revenge against everyone who hurt her.