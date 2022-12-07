The Scheme

Not Available

An observed documentary series following the dramatic and often emotional highs and lows of daily life for six different families all living in one large housing scheme in Kilmarnock. From parents battling to keep their kids on the straight and narrow to people fighting for community projects, the series offers a snapshot of life in modern day Scotland. Marvin and his dog Bullet are reunited with an old flame while another family struggle to deal with one of their children being jailed. Single mum Kay decides to take in three of her teenage daughter's friends.