The Screenwriter

Mockumentary based on the life of Israeli-Arab writer and journalist, Sayed Kashua, creator of the series 'Arab Labor'. Kataeb, Palestinian writer and journalist living in Israel, loses interest in writing his successful series and instead wants to write a series on a 40 year old going throw a mid-life crisis he is experiencing. As a Palestinian and Israeli he confronts with questions about identity, national definitions, as well as his relationships with his family, and the society and country he lives in.