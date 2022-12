Not Available

Waldemar Januszczak presents his definitive account of his all-time favourite art-form - sculpture - in this new three-part series. Stressing the global primacy of sculpture, Januszczak travels to the most spectacular sculptural locations in the world - from Peru to Nigeria, Easter Island to Japan - and visits some of the most revered contemporary sculptors, including Antony Gormley, Marc Quinn, James Turrell and the Chapman brothers.