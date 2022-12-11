The sea, the sky, and the lotus

Not Available

In 2020, the summer Koshien tournament was canceled due to corona. However, unique competitions will be held all over the country. The baseball team members practiced with that goal. Third graders of the Okushiri High School Baseball Club in Hokkaido participated in the summer championship sponsored by the Hokkaido High School Baseball Federation. However, in order to protect Okushiri IslandKaito, Aozora's third-year baseball team member and female manager Lotus, decided to decline the tournament. This show is about the friendship between Kaito, Aozora, and Lotus, and the summer they have walked through.