Seahorses are one of the most beguiling species of marine life on the planet, but what do we really know about them? One thing is known - these beautiful creatures are under threat and their numbers are dwindling steadily. Something has to be done to save these exotic creatures that live in some of the world's warmest oceans. That something is happening in, of all places, Ireland. The Seahorse Man is the fascinating, heartbreaking but ultimately hope-affirming story of the charismatic Irish marine biologist Kealan Doyle and his dogged attempt to save an extraordinary species from extinction. Filmed on location in Connemara, Dublin, China and Indonesia, this is a business story with a decided twist - despite his lack of commercial experience, Doyle emerges as a uniquely driven individual. He started up Seahorse Ireland, an extraordinary company founded in the least likely location - a backwater fishing village that Doyle and his team envisage as the future seahorse capital of the world.