What if there was a Second Coming and the Son of God arrived on earth? What would he say? What would you do? Are you ready for Judgement Day? Steve Baxter, a video shop worker, is found wandering the Yorkshire Moors after 40 days and nights, mumbling he is the Son of God. Steve isn't mad - he is the Second Coming. He needs to stage a major event to get the world to sit up and take notice, so he performs a miracle at Manchester City football ground. The world's media kicks into a frenzy. Steve has a simple purpose - Mankind must produce a Third Testament or face Judgement Day, in five days time. Fear, cynicism and violence erupt and worldwide pandemonium ensues. But if God is real then so is the Devil. Can the Third Testament be found in time? Can the Son of God save the human race?