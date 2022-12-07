Not Available

Almost all our recollections of the Second World War are in black and white. But years of research have unearthed hours of previously unseen colour film offering a completely new portrait of the war. The result is the Second World War in Colour - a remarkable insight into the event that shaped our modern world. Dramatic colour footage from as early as 1933 shows home movies of Adolf Hitler and his cohorts, the devastation wrought by the Blitz, life on the home front, D-Day and the Allied invasion of France, British bombers defying German fighters, the horror of the holocaust that greeted troops as they entered Germany and the jubilation of VE Day