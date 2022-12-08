The Secret (2002)

Not Available

Drama about the turmoil that occurs in the lives of two former friends, notorious murderers of a child when they themselves were children, when the two meet again - now having different identities. What happens when your worst nightmare shows up, and steals your whole life, night sleep and husband. If you kill her, everyone will discover the unbelievable truth? An impossible situation unbearable also for your husband and kids. A situation worse than in "Fatal attraction". A great story about hiding the sickening truth, trying to start all over again, though never able to forget - told believable, with nerve and almost like it was a true story. If you like haunting films with underlying terror and great acting - see it! Emma Faraday is burdened by a devastating secret from her childhood - a secret she has kept hidden for years from everyone, including her husband. With two healthy children and a satisfying career, her happiness seems secure - until the day her old friend, Nadia, re-enters her life, seething with resentment and looking for revenge. Armed with the closely guarded knowledge of that dark and terrible childhood event, Nadia seeks to systematically steal and destroy everything that Emma holds dear. Vulnerable to the threat of blackmail and impotent to halt the gradual disintegration of her perfect life, Emma wrestles her fear of exposure and inner guilt to find the strength to fight back - and keep the secret buried forever.