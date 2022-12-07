The Secret Caribbean

Not Available

The newsreader and journalist, Sir Trevor McDonald embarks upon a stunning and epic journey across the Caribbean. From the Bahamas in the North to his birthplace Trinidad in the south, uncovering the sun-kissed islands along the way. In this three part series, Sir Trevor visits The Bahamas, Cuba, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, Barbados, Grenada and Trinidad on an unforgettable expedition as he experiences the huge contrasts in cultures and lifestyles these islands have to offer. On his voyage of discovery Sir Trevor rubs shoulders with the super rich spending millions creating their Caribbean dream. He meets Sir Richard Branson on his private island resort of Necker and David Copperfield who has created one of the most exclusive destinations in the world. Sir Trevor experiences the faded elegance of Havana, the capital of communist Cuba and sees close up the devastating forces of nature in Montserrat, an island scarred forever by volcanic eruptions. But there are the wonders of nature too in Grenada, with a rare sighting of the critically endangered Leatherback Turtles laying their eggs. But alongside the undeniable beauty of the Caribbean there is also crime and poverty. Sir Trevor visits Fort Augusta, Jamaica’s only female prison where he meets some of the British girls serving sentences for drug smuggling. And finally, Trevor returns home to Trinidad, the island of his birth, for the most spectacular day of the year, the famous and colourful Carnival. A celebration to rival any in the world.