Based on the first two books in the series of Adrian Mole diaries by Sue Townsend. In "The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4" the story begins on January 1st 1981 to April 3rd 1982, the second book, "The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole" which the second series in based on, carries on directly from where the previous book left off, from April 4th 1982 to June 2nd 1983.