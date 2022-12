Not Available

Chi McBride of "Boston Public" fame starred in this controversial look at the Lincoln Administration from the point of view of a cocky English butler. It was boycotted by the NAACP for humor pertaining to black stereotypes, and UPN pulled the show after four episodes.