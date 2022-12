Not Available

Monty Don explores the fascinating history and evolution of the British Garden, from the 17th Century through to the Modern Day. Monty's journey will take him to the most famous garden s of the nation, including Ham House, Rousham House, Kew Gardens and Rodmarton Manor in Gloucester. Monty also visits the fabled gardens of Number 10 Downing Street, where the most powerful leaders of the world have walked.