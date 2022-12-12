Not Available

The Secret Life of Components

    Coinciding with the release of the remastered original episodes of The Secret Life Of Machines (see below), Tim Hunkin began a self-produced spiritual successor called The Secret Life of Components.[6] It explored some of the individual parts that so often make up the appliances and machines that were the focus of the original series. The 8 weekly episodes included what Hunkin has learned through his experience with the component, along with many models for demonstration and examples from his amusement machines and other works.

