The Secret Life of Lele Pons

The documentary stories Lele Pons journey from social misfit to social media Queen and now global entertainer while showing her everyday struggles with mental health from an early age to her present life. Known for her unfiltered videos, candid humor and crazy stunts, Lele’s storytelling arch takes a more serious tone as she opens up to the world about living with her deepest secret. Through access to private moments, emotional interviews and never seen before footage, Lele reveals her life long struggle with OCD & Tourettes among other mental health conditions and doesn’t shy away from the most intimate details of her battle.