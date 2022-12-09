Not Available

Kelli Garner ("The Aviator," "Pan Am") plays the legendary star Marilyn Monroe in Lifetime’s four-hour event "The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe." The miniseries, which uncovers many closely-guarded secrets the blonde bombshell kept from the public, also stars Academy Award® winner Susan Sarandon ("Dead Man Walking," "The Last of Robin Hood") as Marilyn’s biggest secret of all, her mother Gladys, long institutionalized for mental illness. Academy Award® and Golden Globe® Award nominee Emily Watson ("Hilary and Jackie") and Jeffrey Dean Morgan ("Texas Rising," "Magic City") also headline the cast while Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri Martino ("Californication") plays Gladys in her youth. Watson portrays Grace McKee, Marilyn’s childhood guardian.