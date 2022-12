Not Available

Do Min-Ik works as a director of the mobile media 1 team at T&T. He is smart and excellent at his job. His secretary is Jung Gal-Hee. Do Min-Ik often does childish things like calling Jung Gal-Hee continually. Jung Gal-Hee carries out Do Min-Ik's orders without complaints. She looks soft, but she hides her tough side.