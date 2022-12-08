The Secret Life of Primates

Not Available

In a spellbinding journey of discovery, renowned zoologist Charlotte Uhlenbroek undertakes a unique animal experience as she travels to the planet's jungles and mountains and infiltrates some of the greatest wild primate groups, attempting to get physically closer to them than anyone has tried before. Using her skills, knowledge and expertise, Charlotte unravels the complex social and sexual dynamics of mountain gorillas, orang-utans, chimpanzees and baboons and pushes the boundaries of traditional camera techniques to bring viewers every detail of these magnificent animals' existence. Charlotte's adventure is not without its risks but the rewards are more than worth it, bringing the opportunity to witness rare moments of acceptance and kindness between human and primate.