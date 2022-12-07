Not Available

The Secret Life Of Us is an Australian drama revolving around the lives of the residents of an apartment block in an urban suburb of Melbourne. It follows the characters through some of life's most complex journeys, as they search for themselves in their work, social and family lives, yet always following one simple rule: all roads lead back to your friends. This critically acclaimed, multi-award winning and hugely popular and successful series has gone from strength to strength, delving into aspects of young adulthood never before seen in such an honest and realistic way on Australian television. Featuring an all-star and incredibly talented Aussie cast, including Deborah Mailman, Samuel Johnson, Claudia Karvan and Joel Edgerton, while continuing to find new talent and introducing them in fresh new story lines.