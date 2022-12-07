The Secret Millionaire

Not Available

Each week a different multi-millionaire searches for people whose lives he or she can change for the better. Each of our modern-day philanthropists must guarantee to give away thousands of pounds of their own money. For ten days, the millionaires leave their wealthy lifestyle behind and go undercover to live in some of the UK’s toughest areas. They conceal their true identities and immerse themselves in communities with the aim of finding those people that they think deserve their help. On the last day of their visit, they reveal their secret and write their cheques.