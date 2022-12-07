The Secret Millionaire AU

Not Available

The Secret Millionaire – Nine’s hit new series narrated by Russell Crowe - features a diverse lineup of wealthy benefactors, all seeking to change the lives of others for the better. Each week some of Australia’s richest individuals are taken away from their lavish, jet-setting lifestyles and sent undercover into impoverished neighbourhoods around the country. Challenged with living on a minimum wage, the millionaires immerse themselves into the lives of hard-living Australians and befriend those in need. At the end of their stay the secret millionaires reveal the true reason for their mission and give out hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money to people in need.