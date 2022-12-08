Not Available

The Secret War on Terror

  • Documentary

The Secret War on Terror reveals the astonishing inside story of the intelligence war which has been fought against Al Qaeda over the last decade since 9/11. With unparalleled access to Western intelligence and law enforcement agencies, and with a host of exclusive interviews with those who have been at the sharp end of fighting the terrorists - from the CIA and the FBI to MI5 - Peter Taylor asks whether there is any end in sight and whether we are any safer from attack. The series includes the first ever television interview with the former director-general of MI5, Baroness Manningham-Buller, and an extensive interview with the recent director of the CIA, General Michael Hayden.

Images