The Serpent

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mammoth Screen

Inspired by real events, The Serpent reveals the story of serial conman Charles Sobhraj (Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim) and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice. Posing as a gem dealer, Sobhraj and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman) travelled across Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976, carrying out a spree of crimes on the Asian ‘Hippie Trail,’ becoming the chief suspects in a series of murders of young Western travellers.

Cast

Tahar RahimCharles Sobhraj
Jenna ColemanMarie-Andrée Leclerc
Ellie BamberAngela Knippenberg
Billy HowleHerman Knippenberg
Mathilde WarnierNadine Gires
Grégoire IsvarineRémi Gires

