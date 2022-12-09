Inspired by real events, The Serpent reveals the story of serial conman Charles Sobhraj (Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim) and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice. Posing as a gem dealer, Sobhraj and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman) travelled across Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976, carrying out a spree of crimes on the Asian ‘Hippie Trail,’ becoming the chief suspects in a series of murders of young Western travellers.
|Tahar Rahim
|Charles Sobhraj
|Jenna Coleman
|Marie-Andrée Leclerc
|Ellie Bamber
|Angela Knippenberg
|Billy Howle
|Herman Knippenberg
|Mathilde Warnier
|Nadine Gires
|Grégoire Isvarine
|Rémi Gires
View Full Cast >