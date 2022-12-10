Not Available

The Serpent Queen

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lionsgate Television

Considered an immigrant, common and plain, Catherine de Medici is married into the 16th century French court as an orphaned teenager expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs, only to discover that her husband is in love with an older woman, her dowry is unpaid and she’s unable to concieve. Yet, only with her intelligence and determination, she manages to keep her marriage alive and masters the bloodsport that is the monarchy better than anyone else, ruling France for 50 years.

Cast

Samantha MortonCatherine de Medici
Amrita AchariaAabis
Enzo CilentiRuggieri
Barry AtsmaMontmorency
Nicholas BurnsAntoine de Bourbon
Danny KirraneLouis de Bourbon

View Full Cast >

Images