Not Available

The storyline of this series revolves around seven brothers who have been estranged for years, each having followed his own path. After the death of their father, the brothers are reunited and uncover a commandment left to them by their late father. Before long, all of their lives are turned upside down as they work to carry out the commandment in the face of numerous obstacles. The events that unfold reveal the true nature of the brothers and those around them.