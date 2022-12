Not Available

Hosted by author and archaeologist John Romer, Seven Wonders of the World journeys back to the ancient Pyramids, Hanging Gardens of Babylon, Temple of Artemis, Statue of Zeus, Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, Colossus of Rhodes and Pharos of Alexandria. See each Wonder reconstructed with computer animation, and examine the historical background of these ancient monuments and the civilizations to which they belonged.