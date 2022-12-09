The Seventies (2015)

Not Available

Following in the footsteps of the top-rated, critically-acclaimed series "The Sixties," CNN looks back on this remarkable and controversial decade in American history. The Seventies examines the individuals and events that influenced and shaped a decade that had a profound impact on America. Through the use of raw and rarely seen archival footage, as well as interviews with journalists, historians, musicians and television artists who were eyewitnesses to history, The Seventies paints a vivid portrait of a period of lasting consequence. The Seventies takes a look at the decade that was just as dramatic as the 1960’s. The hour-long series delves into the impact of the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal, the evolving music scene, the Iran Hostage Crisis, violent crimes in America, the sexual revolution, and the rise in terrorism at home and abroad.