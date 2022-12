Not Available

The Shaolin Warriors is a Chinese television series directed by Raymond Lee and starring Sammo Hung, Cui Lin, Christopher Lee, Li Man, Sammy Hung, Cui Peng, Liu Ying and Jeanette Aw. The series was first broadcast in November 2008 on CCTV-8 in mainland China. It is the first wuxia drama to filmed in direct collaboration with the world-famous Shaolin Temple and features some rarely seen martial arts techniques.