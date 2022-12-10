Not Available

This is the story of one boy's journey to manhood going from childhood games, to teenage lust and to adult sex. From secrets and lies, to fear and evil. From family ties that bind forever, to guilt that lasts a lifetime. And for the need to forgive. This is The Shark Net, a compelling, three-part series taken from on Robert Drewe's award-winning memoir about his early life growing up during the reign of one of Australia's most notorious serial killers. Though their lives take completely different turns, their paths cross; changing Robert forever. — Paul Gerard Kennedy