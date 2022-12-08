Not Available

Follow the lives and exploits of the Orrisons - the (unofficial) First Family of Mississippi. Brad Orrison and his family have amassed a fortune through a chain of Barbecue restaurants ultimately becoming the premier team in nationwide barbecue competitions. The Orrisons are a family full of big characters, big toys, and big laughs, and each episode will chronicle a different component of the Orrison's ever growing family and business empire in the great state of Mississippi. Nothing is too wild for Brad, his family or the "Shed Heads" to conquer... in or out of the Shed. (Source: FOOD Network)