The Shelbourne

At the exclusive five star Shelbourne Hotel, the prevailing ethos is about attention to detail. Whether it's a demanding bride, an international celebrity, a head of state or the entire Irish Rugby team, the staff are trained to please with panache and a smile. Now, for the first time, the exclusive 190 year-old Dublin institution has allowed cameras access to the front and back of house. The series captures what it takes to deliver five star service to some of the worlds most demanding clientele. Staff at all levels - including VIP managers, concierges, doormen, executive chefs, florists and cleaning staff - are followed by RTÉ cameras as they deal with crises, prepare for grand events and gear up for the arrival of celebrity guests and world leaders. The result is an insightful, entertaining and sometimes hilarious six-part observational documentary series that reveals the skills and hard graft that go into the making of a five star luxury hotel experience.