The Shift: Women On The Force

This brand new observational documentary gives us unprecedented access to West Yorkshire Police, following the exceptional work of women at every level of the Force. Frontline policing has never been tougher, and this six-part series explores the demands facing officers in Britain today, the dangers they face on a daily basis and the impact this has on their private lives. The proportion of female police officers in England and Wales has increased from 7% in 1977 to 29% in 2017 but men still dominate senior positions by over 80%. From the Chief Constable to officers on the frontline, each episode is based around the unfolding stories of three women on the Force across a single, gripping shift.