The Shillingbury Tales

Classic ITV comedy-drama from 1980, set in the fictional village of Shillingbury in Hertfordshire. Londoners Peter and Sally Higgins move to the idyllic English countryside to enjoy the ambiance of fine thatched-roofed cottages, strawberry cream teas, oak-timbered pubs and a collection of eccentric locals, including grumpy farmer Jake (Jack Douglas), his sexy daughter Sally ('Linda Hayden'), crafty tramp Cuffy (Bernard Cribbins), old busybody Mrs Simpkins (Diana King), nosy postman Harvey (Joe Black) and the twittering Reverend Norris (Nigel Lambert).