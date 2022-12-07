Not Available

The Shining

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lakeside Productions

Television adaptation of Stephen King novel that follows a recovering alcoholic professor. He ends up taking a job as a winter caretaker for a remote Colorado hotel which he seeks as an opportunity to finish a piece of work. With his wife and son with him, the caretaker settles in, only to see visions of the hotel's long deceased employees and guests. With evil intentions, they manipulate him into his dark side which takes a toll on he and his family.

Cast

Melvin Van PeeblesRichard Hallorann
Steven WeberJack Torrance
Courtland MeadDaniel Anthony Torrance
John Durbin
Wil HorneffTony
Rebecca De MornayWendy Torrance

