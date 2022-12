Not Available

THE SHORT GAME follows eight of the very best 7-and 8-year-old golfers in the United States as they navigate school, family life and the series of tournaments that lead to the ultimate test of skill and dedication – the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship. These young phenoms hailing from a broad range of socioeconomic backgrounds, face real pressures on the course from their own sense of competitiveness, but also from their parents.