Every week under the small screen Big Top, the golden-throated, acid-tongued Ring Master is joined by Tripod, the Umbilical Brothers, Claire Hooper, Flacco, & the hot house band sounds of the Bearded Ladies. Plus the best in stand-up, rock 'n' roll, cabaret, burlesque, freakshow & death-defying variety, often involving sharp objects & fire, sometimes invisible animals & stainless steel underwear. Occasionally all in the same act.