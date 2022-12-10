The Silent Valley

Not Available

Filip and Horia are two teenagers who seem like two usual friends, but after they spend the night in Horia's cabin, they discover their mutual attraction and they engage in an affair. After a car stops by the cabin, the two realize that they've become witnesses to a multiple homicide. Being afraid that by confessing, their relationshop will surface, the two choose to remain silent, but their secret will become harder and harder to keep and they'll find themselves in a frightening series of events.