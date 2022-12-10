The Silk Road

Not Available

Discover the mythical network of trade routes that for centuries linked the Far East to the West with Alfred de Montesquiou. Follow in the footsteps of illustrious predecessors, from Alexander the Great to Marco Polo. Alfred de Montesquiou, a war correspondent for the Associated Press news agency and a journalist for Paris Match – for which he has covered most of the Arab Spring revolutions – will be our knowledge broker. With him, take an extended trip through six countries and cultures. Journey through time, encountering specialists, historians, or just everyday people with a passion who will help you grasp the past and present identities of those countries. From Bursa in Turkey to Xi’an in China, Alfred guides and accompanies you in this fresh and original way to discover History.?