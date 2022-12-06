Not Available

The Silver Brumby, based on the characters created by author Elyne Mitchell, tells of the adventures of the magnificent silver colt Thowra, son of the mighty Yarraman who is destined to become king of all the wild horses. The intelligent, courageous Thowra, his brothers Storm and Arrow, and their friends the bush animals have only one enemy, the Mountain Men. The men want to capture the wild horses and take away their freedom. A tale of adventure, friendship and daring, set against the majesty of the Australian High Country.