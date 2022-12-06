Not Available

The Simple Life is a totally unscripted series starring everyone's favorite spoiled socialites, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie! During the shows first season, Paris and Nicole got a reality check when they learned what it was really like to live among the middle-class as they moved from their posh Beverly Hills pads to the small town of Altus, Arkansas (population 817) for a one-month stay. Paris and Nicole were horribly inept at their jobs, which were the first they had ever had-including gigs at a dairy farm and a fast-food joint. But pretty soon they were up to their old tricks, picking up guys and causing mischief along the way, all in an effort to spice up the lives of their small town family and to win the hearts of the town's simple, kind-hearted residents. In the end, the girls survived the challenge, and most certainly served to prove that you can take the girl out of the city, but you can't take the city out of the girl!