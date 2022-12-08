Not Available

In what Bravo calls America's first real-time dating docuseries, each episode of "The Singles Project" airs the same week that it's filmed. Young singles in New York who have professional success look for it on the dating scene. For different reasons, they haven't found "the one." Maybe being on a dating show with help through social media is what they need. Featured singles include dentist Lee, whose clients are models, rappers, athletes; eyebrow stylist Joey, who wants to end his five-year single streak; and dermatologist Tabasum, who seeks a man with great bone structure, a sense of humor, and a readiness to settle down.