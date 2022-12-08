The Sisterhood

Not Available

What does it mean to be a First Lady? No, we're not talking about the president's wife -- we're referring to the wives of church preachers, who must manage the difficult task of being a role model and example for their husband's congregations. And in Atlanta, Georgia, being a First Lady is a particularly high profile, challenging job. TLC's new series "Sisterhood" takes us inside the lives of some of Atlanta's most powerful First Ladies.We'll meet Domonique, a bold, brash preacher's wife with a past; Ivy, a former member of the girl group Xscape; Christina, a sassy mother of two; Tara, a recent Los Angeles transplant struggling to find her way; and DeLana, a first ladies who's equal parts doting mother and outrageous rock star. Follow these women as they give us an inside look at what it's like to be a first lady, and the challenges of balancing faith, friendship, family and church. As Domonoque explains, "The only thing we agree on is that we all love God. Everything else is up to chance. (Source: TLC)