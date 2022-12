Not Available

Since April 1957, Sir Patrick Moore (1923=2012) has presented The Sky at Night. Airing a new episode every month, the show continues to explore our solar system and beyond. It is the longest running science show on TV. Many famous people have appeared on The Sky at Night, among them: Harlow Shapley, Carl Sagan and Jocelyn Bell-Burnell. Also many astronauts, including Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Most of the early episodes no longer exist on film.