Docu-Drama series origionally show on BBC 2 takes a fresh look at the slave trade. From the human cost to its modern legacy, it reveals different aspects of Britain's involvement within the worlds first global buisness. The series includes a drama about Henry Lascelles, one of the most successful slave traders of the eighteenth century, titled How To Make A Million From Slavery, and two drama-documentaries, Sugar Dynasty and Breaking The Chains.